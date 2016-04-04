WORLD
3 MIN READ
S Korea conducts live fire drill near N Korean border
South Korea conducts large-scale live fire exercise on Monday during extended period of elevated military tensions on Korean peninsula
S Korea conducts live fire drill near N Korean border
A TV broadcasts file footage of North Korea's Unha-3 rocket launch in 2012 during a news report on the North's planned rocket launch, in Seoul, South Korea on February 3, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 4, 2016

South Korea conducted a large-scale live fire exercise Monday on the East Sea, where North Korea has been upping tensions with a series of missile and rocket launches supervised by leader Kim Jong-un.

The drill involving K-9 self-propelled artillery units and 130mm multiple rocket launchers was held in the coastal county of Goseong, which borders the North.

The aim of the exercise was to role play "the scenario of a possible North Korean maritime provocation", South Korean Defence Ministry spokesman Moon Sang-gyun told reporters.

It comes during an extended period of elevated military tensions on the Korean peninsula, triggered by Pyongyang's fourth nuclear test on January 6.

Over the past month, Kim Jong-un has personally monitored numerous rocket and missile launches into the East Sea, including the North's first test of a medium-range ballistic missile for two years.

Late last month, Kim watched what state media called the country's largest-ever long-range artillery drill, involving multiple batteries of heavy-calibre units pounding an offshore island from a beach about 120 kilometres (75 miles) North of Goseong.

The muscle-flexing was largely a response to ongoing, large-scale military war games that South Korea and the United States hold every year -- much to Pyongyang's fury.

Monday's South Korean drill was focused on "mastering more efficient and accurate firing procedures at sea against enemy targets", the defence ministry spokesman said.

The North's fourth nuclear test in January saw the UN Security Council -- backed by Pyongyang's main ally China -- impose its harshest sanctions to date over the North's nuclear weapons programme.

The North responded defiantly, claiming a series of key breakthroughs in its development of a long-range nuclear strike capability, and threatening Seoul and Washington with nuclear attack.

Interactive:North Korean Missile Threat

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us