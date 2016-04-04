TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Davutoglu urges people to embrace returning refugees
Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu urges people to embrace refugees returning from Greece under EU deal after first group arrives in Turkey
Davutoglu urges people to embrace returning refugees
Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu delivers a speech during the Turkish Police Organization's 171st anniversary event, at the Police Academy in Ankara, Turkey on April 4, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 4, 2016

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu called on people to embrace refugees returning to Turkey under a deal with the European Union that aims to stem the flow of refugees into Europe.

Speaking at an event marking the 171st anniversary of Turkish Police Organisation in Ankara on Monday, Davutoglu said, "You should treat refugees as your children or as your brother."

His remarks came as the first group of refugees returning from the Greek island of Lesbos under the EU deal arrived in Turkey on Monday morning.

The deal between EU and Turkey requires that Ankara take back refugees who have crossed into Europe illegally from Turkish soil. For each refugee returned, one already settled in Turkey is to be accepted into the EU.

In exchange, the EU has promised to provide Turkey with more financial aid, visa-free travel for its citizens, and to restart negotiations on EU membership.

Davutoglu's remarks came before a meeting with European Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos at Cankaya Palace in Turkey's capital Ankara.

According to the Prime Minister's office, Davutoglu and Avramopoulos discussed the refugee deal between the EU and Turkey.

Just over a million people have fled war in the Middle East and travelled to the EU in 2015, most taking a dangerous sea voyage from Turkey to Greece and heading north through the Balkans to Germany.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us