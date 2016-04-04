WORLD
Eight people including three children die in Siberia fire
A file photo by a fire in Siberia, April, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 4, 2016

Eight people, three of them children, died when a timber house in a Siberian village was engulfed by fire Sunday, investigators said.

The incident happened in Moltshanovo, about 200 kilometres (120 miles) from Tomsk, southwestern Siberia.

"Seven bodies have been found: three women, two men and two children. Another child died in hospital," Russia's investigative committee said in a statement. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

Fires in Siberia have occurred in different ways in recent years.

Wildfires in Siberia have killed 23 people in April, 2015 and caused dozens of deaths in the hot summer of 2010.

