WORLD
2 MIN READ
First Syrian refugees arrive in Germany under EU-Turkey deal
First group of Syrian refugees arrives in Germany from Turkey under new EU-deal aimed at stemming illegal refugee flow into Europe
First Syrian refugees arrive in Germany under EU-Turkey deal
Hannahbakar Amrico of Syria shows her German learning book at her room at the &quot;Spree Hotel&quot; an accommodation for refugees in Bautzen, Germany, March 24, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 4, 2016

German police announced on Monday that the first group of Syrian refugees landed in Germany's northern city of Hanover by plane departed from Turkey under a new deal reached between European Union and Turkey to halt human trafficking by discouraging illegal migration.

According to a spokesperson from the federal police, the first group includes 16 refugees, but many more are expected to arrive at the airport around 1015 GMT.

The arrivals came as the long awaited deal has come into effect on Monday with Turkey launching the first return of refugees from the Greek island of Lesbos to the country.

Two Turkish boats hired by EU border agency Frontex carried 131 refugees accompanied by European Union officials from Lesbos to Turkey's western Izmir Province.

According to Frontex, the returnees are primarily from Pakistan and Bangladesh as Syrians are to be transferred at a later time.

The deal between EU and Turkey requires that Ankara will take back refugees who crossed into Europe illegally from Turkish soil. For each refugee returned, one already settled in Turkey is to be accepted into the EU.

In exchange, the EU has promised to provide Turkey with more financial aid, visa-free travel for its citizens, and to restart negotiations on EU membership.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us