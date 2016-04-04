The Syrian opposition says it has gained ground from the Syrian regime in southern Aleppo over the weekend as it took the control of the hills located around the town of Ays near the Damascus-Aleppo highway.

Opposition forces stated that they launched the operation in Aleppo after the Syrian regime last week violated a cessation of hostilities deal agreed between the United States and Russia which took effect on Feb. 27.

The Syrian regime conducted air strikes in the Deir al Asafir District of Damascus on Thursday and killed 33 people, including women and children.

Following the incident, the French Foreign Ministry announced that the air strikes conducted by Syrian regime forces have harmed the ongoing peace talks aimed at a political solution for the Syrian civil war.

"This attack, which deliberately targeted civilians, including children, show that the regime is continuing its abuses and violating the truce," the ministry said in a statement.

According to a report released by the Syrian Centre for Policy Research in February, the war in the country has claimed the lives of more than 470,000 Syrians and injured 1,900,000 others - nearly 11.5 percent of the Syrian population in total.

About 5 million Syrians have taken refuge in the neighbouring countries of Turkey, Lebanon, Iraq and Egypt, with Turkey hosting the largest number at almost 2.7 million.