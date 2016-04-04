WORLD
2 MIN READ
Floods kill at least 55 people in Pakistan
Heavy rain-triggered floods leave dozens dead in north and northwest Pakistan
Floods kill at least 55 people in Pakistan
Pakistani villagers stand on a high vantage point surrounded by flash flooding on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday, April 3, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 4, 2016

Flash floods triggered by heavy rain in Pakistan have killed at least 55 people and rescuers were trying on Monday to help thousands of survivors including some cut off by a landslide in a mountain valley, officials said.

Rains started overnight Saturday and caused flash flooding in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, and the northern Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region on the border with China. Pakistan's national disaster management authority, Latif ur Rehman, said most of the deaths - mainly due to building collapses – were in these regions.

Also dozens of people were admitted to hospitals with injuries, Rehman said.

According to local media reports Fata, Azad Jammu and Kashmir are also among the affected regions.

Torrential rainfall and flash floods have caused landslides in several parts of KP and Gilgit-Baltistan, blocking roads and cutting remote villages off from main districts.

Residents of scores of villages close to rivers were given warnings to vacate and leave for safer places, Rehman said.

"We're left on our own. Nobody from the government is coming to help us," said Habib Khan, a resident of the northern Swat valley, talking to a local TV news channel.

Gilgit-Baltistan's chief minister, for his part, has declared a state of emergency, urging citizens to desist from unnecessary travel as hundreds of vehicles remain stuck throughout the region due to landslides.

Pakistan's official meteorological agency has forecast more rainfall in both regions.

It is the second such rainy spell in less than a month to hit KP and GB, where scores of people were killed and injured in rain-related incidents in March.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us