WORLD
2 MIN READ
Icelanders protest, call for PM's resignation
Thousands protest in Reykjavik demanding Prime Minister's resignation after "Panama Papers" scandal breaks out
Icelanders protest, call for PM's resignation
People demonstrate against Iceland's Prime Minister Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson in Reykjavik, Iceland on April 4, 2016 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 5, 2016

People in Reykjavik, Iceland's capital, demonstrated outside the parliament building on Monday demanding Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson's resignation after a leak of tax documents led to allegations of tax evasion.

More than 10,000 people gathered in the square outside the parliament, local media reported.

The protesters held signs reading "Take responsibility!" and "Where is the new constitution?"

"Of course we knew something was happening, the extent of the situation was a total surprise, so that's why I'm here," said protester Gudrun Erlingsdottir.

Another protester, Sigurdur Magnusson, said he wanted Gunlaugsson to resign.

"I'm just protesting like the rest of the nation, it appears... I would like the prime minister to resign," he said.

"I'm just protesting the corruption of the government. The prime minister has been hiding his money in Tortola [British Virgin Islands] and lying about it. The financial minister has also been lying about his participation in secret companies, and everybody is just fed up with this," protester Einar Bergmundur said.

According to the leaked documents Gunlaugsson and his wife Anna Sigurlaug Palsdottir bought an offshore company in British Virgin Islands in order to hide millions of dollars.

Gunlaugsson said that he does not intend to resign and claims that his wife's assets, which she inherited by her father, were taxed in Iceland and no money was hidden.

However, the opposition has called for the his resignation and plans on a vote of no-confidence.

"The prime minister should immediately resign," former Social Democratic prime minister Johanna Sigurdardottir said in a message posted on Facebook.

Around 28,000 Icelanders have signed a petition asking for Gunlaugsson's resignation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us