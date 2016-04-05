WORLD
2 MIN READ
France criticises itself over refugee intake
Number of people welcomed is still extremely insufficient, says French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault
France criticises itself over refugee intake
Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 5, 2016

France admitted on Tuesday the country's refugee intake had been inadequate and slow, adding that the efforts to improve the situation will be redoubled, adhering to the agreement were adopted by the EU and Turkey.

According to the deal, all refugees and migrants, including Syrians who crossed the Aegean and set foot into Greece are to be taken back by Turkey. Then the unity will take thousands of Syrian refugees directly from Turkey.

In return, the EU will back Turkey in acknowledgment of its efforts by funding money, provide visa-free travel for Turkish citizens in the Schengen-zone and progress in its membership negations.

French Foreign Minister, Jean-Marc Ayrault, told reporters during a meeting with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier that "The number of people welcomed is still extremely insufficient compared to our commitments and we will need to redouble our efforts."

France had promised, in September, to welcome 30,000 refugees over two years after the countries form the union decided to divide the numbers among themselves.

"We decided to relocate a part of the refugees that are in Greece to France and we want to participate on the implementation of the accord with Turkey," Ayrault said.

"Germany has started, but we will also do it. We will meet our commitments, but you need time. We have numbered commitments, [but] we have fallen a little behind."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us