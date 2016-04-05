WORLD
3 MIN READ
Davutoglu says Turkey stands by Azerbaijan in Karabakh conflict
Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu condemns Armenian attacks in occupied Azerbaijani Karabakh region, saying his country will continue to stand by Azerbaijan
Davutoglu says Turkey stands by Azerbaijan in Karabakh conflict
Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu delivers speeck during his AK Party meeting in parliament, Ankara, Turkey, April 05, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 5, 2016

Turkey will continue to stand by Azerbaijan in the conflict with the Armenian-backed militias in the occupied Karabakh region, said the Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Tuesday.

Speaking at a meeting of his Ak Party in parliament, Davutoglu said "The whole world needs to know that Turkey will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Azerbaijan against Armenian aggression and occupation until the end of time."

"Each soldier martryred in Azerbaijan is our martyr. We will stand by Azerbaijan until all of its land, including Karabakh, is liberated," he continued.

Davutoglu's remarks came as Azerbaijani Defence Ministry stated that four Azeri civilians and 16 servicemen have died in Armenian attacks in the occupied Karabakh region in the last two days.

"I express my condolences to all Azeris ... over the deaths of Azeri citizens resulting from Armenian attacks," Davutoglu said.

The recent fighting, which is stopped on Tuesday is one of the deadliest outbreaks of violence since a 1994 peace treaty between the countries brought about through Russian mediation.

The conflict between the two countries started with Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan in 1988 during the disintegration of the Soviet Union, of which both Azerbaijan and Armenia were constituent states.

Since 1992 the Armenian armed forces have occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan including the Karabakh region - a landlocked mountainous region - and seven surrounding districts.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also has stated that Turkey backs Azerbaijan in its struggle against Armenian militias saying, "The fire of Armenia's massacres in Karabakh continues to burn in our hearts."

"Karabakh will surely be returned to its rightful owner, Azerbaijan, one day," he added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us