Azerbaijan and the Self-Autonomous Karabakh are implementing a ceasefire in a mutual action in occupied Karabakh region, said Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry on Tuesday.

"On April 5 at 12:00 [0800 GMT], on the basis of a mutual agreement, military actions on the contact line between the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan are halted," said the ministry.

The announcement came after several European countries and the United States urged the sides to end the fighting.

International community has also been involved in solving the problem, as envoys are set to travel to the region.

Envoys from the US, France and Russia are set to travel to Azerbaijan, Armenia and occupied Karabakh region, in a bid to end the conflict, as the tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia rose, the French Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

"We can see that military conflict cannot be the solution, nor is the status quo," said French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, after a meeting with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The US State Department has also announced that the US discussed the conflict in the region with Russia, in a bid to end the conflict.

Tension in occupied Karabakh region has been on the rise in recent weeks between Azerbaijan and Armenian-backed militias, with direct support from Armenia, by means of soldiers and weapons.

The recent fighting is one of the deadliest outbreaks of violence since the 1994 peace treaty signed between the countries, brought on through Russian mediation.

According to Baku, around 20 Azerbaijani's have died, since the re-escalation started, including four civilians. At least 20 others have been wounded in the Armenian-backed militia attacks.

German Foreign Minister, Steinmeier, declared that easing tension in the region could be possible with Russia's relationship with Azerbaijan.

However, Russia has better relations with Armenia and influence on the country with defence ties. Moscow has been following a policy aiming to ease the tension in the region, but has granted broad support for Armenia and the militias in occupied Karabakh.