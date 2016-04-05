WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nearly 2,000 rescued from Boko Haram in Nigeria
Multinational Joint Task Force says they rescued approximately 2,000 hostages abducted by Boko Haram militants in northeastern Nigeria
Nearly 2,000 rescued from Boko Haram in Nigeria
Task force says 2,000 saved from Nigeria's Boko Haram / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 5, 2016

Nigerian and Cameroonian forces have killed over 300 Boko Haram militants and rescued approximately 2,000 hostages during a joint military operation in northern Nigeria, security sources told media on Tuesday.

"Cameroonian soldiers of the Multinational Joint Task Force [MNJTF] and the Nigerian soldiers of the 152 battalion," took part in the operation, Cameroonian General Bouba Dobekreo said.

The Multinational Joint Task Force was established by Lake Chad Basin countries -Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Cameroon and Benin- to stop attacks by Boko Haram militants that have spread to the Lake Chad region.

"Some 300 Boko Haram militants were killed and nearly 2,000 people were released from the hands of Boko Haram during the military operation," Dobekreo added.

"We destroyed a Boko Haram logistics base where they manufactured explosives. We recovered several weapons, destroyed vehicles, generators and other war materials," the general said.

The clash reportedly occurred on Sunday and Monday in Walassa, nearly 35 km [21 miles] away from north of Kumshe in northern Nigeria, near the Cameroon border.

Last weekend, Nigerian forces rescued 275 people in the country's northeaster Borno state, in an operation that 15 suspected militants were killed.

Boko Haram was formed in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, in 2009.

In the past six years more than 17,000 people have been killed by Boko Haram, making it the world's deadliest militant group. The group also caused around 2 million people to flee the area.

The militant group swore allegiance to DAESH terrorist group in 2014.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us