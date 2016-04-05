Turkish security forces have conducted an operation in the western province of Izmir, detaining three suspects who have allegedly been planning to wage bombing attacks in the province in the name of far-leftist MLKP militant group.

Turkish anti-terror units have also seized materials which are used for making demolition bombs and explosions and fake IDs during the operation.

The suspects have purportedly been belonging to the FESK, which is the armed wing of the MLKP, their interrogation process has been continuing according to security sources.

The MLKP has been described as an outlawed Marxist-Leninist militant organisation by Turkish security apparatus. The group was established in September 1994 according to its own declarations.

The group has been reportedly supporting the PKK's Syrian branch PYD in Syrian conflict and fighting in the country alongside with the group.

Turkey has long been confronted with armed attacks by the PKK which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, EU, and NATO.

Security forces launched extensive simultaneous operations in early December against the MLKP in metropolitan cities of Istanbul, Ankara, Diyarbakir, and three other provinces, detaining more than 10 suspects who have allegedly connections with the militant organisation.

DAESH operations in Gaziantep

Security forces have also conducted critical operations last week against DAESH terrorist organisation in Turkey's southeastern province of Gaziantep detaining four suspects who have allegedly been involved in the recent terror attack in Istanbul's Beyoglu district on March 19.

Gaziantep police department has launched an extensive investigation against the group's network in the province, which borders Syria and has a huge number of refugee population, after the most recent DAESH suicide attack in Istanbul which killed five people including the attacker.

The Gaziantep police has determined a suspect with connection to the Beyoglu attack and detained him during a recent operation in the province where security forces have made back-to-back operations capturing four more DAESH suspects on April 1, after the crucial detention according to the statement of the Gaziantep governorate.

Two of the suspects have been assessed to be suicide bombers and there is strong evidence that one of the suspects is in charge of "DAESH terrorist organisation's Turkey-Gaziantep [extension]," the statement indicated.

All of the suspects have been arrested by the respective court following their detentions.

Chief Public Prosecutor's Office of Ankara issued an extensive statement in late October over the DAESH activities in Turkey following the twin Ankara bombings on Oct. 10, claiming that the group's Turkish arm has been based in Gaziantep.

The prosecutor's office stated that it has obtained crucial information from the confiscated digital materials on the group after the police raid against the members of the organisation in different locations.

"The mentioned organisation has been based in Turkey's southeastern province of Gaziantep where the group has compiled itself in a cell structure. It is understood that this organisation in Gaziantep has directly taken orders from the DAESH terrorist organisation in Syria by planning various attacks across Turkey," the statement concluded.