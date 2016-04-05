TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey offers to help Pakistan after deadly floods
Turkish Foreign Ministry says Turkey is ready to help Pakistan which has been hit by flash floods that killed at least 60 people
Turkey offers to help Pakistan after deadly floods
Pakistani villagers watch floodwaters following heavy rain on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, April 4, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 5, 2016

Turkey has offered to help Pakistan in every way in the aftermath of deadly flash floods in the country that have so far killed more than 60 people.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday that Turkey remains in solidarity with Pakistan and its Pakistani brothers. It also said that in case of any need, Turkey is ready to offer every kind of help.

According to initial reports, more than 60 people have been killed and dozens others have been injured during heavy rainfall in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province and Gilgit-Baltistan region near the border with China.

"We wish Allah's mercy and grace for the victims, offer our sympathy to the families of those killed in the disaster and wish a speedy recovery to the survivors," the statement added.

Torrential rainfall and flash floods have also caused landslides in several parts of KP and Gilgit-Baltistan, killing 63 people, blocking roads and cutting remote villages off from main districts, according to Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us