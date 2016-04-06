Thousands of Peruvians marched against the presidential front-runner Keiko Fujimori on Tuesday in downtown Lima, ahead of Sunday's elections.

Although Keiko Fujimori is expected to win the biggest share of votes in the upcoming elections, almost 30,000 Peruvians signed a campaign against her. The demonstration on Tuesday was the biggest one in Lima since massive rallies against her father, imprisoned ex-President, Alberto Fujimori, in 2000.

Demonstrators chanted "Never again!" and said a vote for center-right Keiko would be a vote for her father Alberto, who is now serving a 25-year sentence for human rights abuses and corruption committed during his 1990-2000 government.

The last demonstration against Keiko took place in March.

Keiko Fujimori signed a pledge at a debate on last Sunday, committing her to avoiding the authoritarian ways of her father, in a final appeal to middle-ground voters.

Many of Peruvian protestors derided Fujimori's recent promise to never repeat her father's "self-coup" on April 5, 1992.

"I don't believe her at all," Rodolfo Lazo, a 19-year-old university student who had painted "I'm young but I'm not stupid" on his T-shirt, told media.

Protestors also criticised the country's electoral board for clearing Fujimori of allegations that she broke the law and disqualified two rivals.

"National Jury of Elections, National Shame!" protestors chanted.

Elections are scheduled for April 10. A run-off would be held on June 5.