Iceland names new PM after Panama Papers fallout
Iceland's government names agriculture minister as new PM after previous leader quit over Panama Papers revelations
Sigurdur Ingi Johannsson, minister of fisheries and agriculture of the Progressive Party who was named as new prime minister by two government coalition parties speaks in Reykjavik, Iceland on April 6, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 6, 2016

Iceland's right-wing coalition government on Wednesday named a new prime minister and said it would hold elections in the autumn, after the previous leader was forced to step down over his implication in the Panama Papers scandal.

The Progressive Party and the Independence Party agreed after talks late on Wednesday to hand the prime minister post to the current agriculture minister, Sigurdur Ingi Johannssonn, 53, of the Progressives.

He replaces Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson, 41, who stepped down on Tuesday amid massive public protests over a hidden offshore account revealed in the massive so-called Panama Papers leak.

"We expect to have elections this autumn," Johanssonn told reporters, insisting that the coalition would continue to run the country's affairs despite thousands of protesters calling for the whole government's resignation.

"We will continue our work together. We are of course hoping this will help bring stability in the political system," he said.

Iceland's next legislative elections were originally scheduled for April 2017.

Gunnlaugsson remains the head of the Progressive Party for the time being.

