Two suspected members of the DHKP-C organisation have been arrested in London on terrorism charges.

The two suspects – a 49-year-old man and a woman, aged 45 – were arrested at a property in north London on suspicion of disseminating a terrorist publication and supporting a proscribed organisation, a statement from the London Metropolitan Police on Wednesday read.

The DHKP-C is an outlawed ultra-left group listed as a terrorist organisation by Britain, the EU and the United States.

It has participated in a number of terror attacks in Turkey, including a suicide bombing at the US embassy in Ankara in February 2013, which claimed the life of a Turkish security guard.

The group was also behind the killing of prosecutor Mehmet Selim Kiraz at a courthouse in Istanbul in March 2015.

The Metropolitan Police statement said the man and woman were being held at a police station in south London pending further enquiries.

Officers were searching properties in north and east London on Wednesday morning in connection with the investigation.

The statement added: "The arrests are linked to the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party DHKP-C, a proscribed organisation, and are in relation to the distribution of a magazine believed to glorify acts of terrorism in Turkey and inviting support for a proscribed organisation."