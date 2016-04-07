The Turkish military shelled DAESH targets in northern Syria on Thursday in retaliation for cross-border shelling by DAESH that hit a Turkish border town and wounded several people.

Two Turkish civilians were wounded as a result of rocket fire from northern Syria which landed near a school and hit a house in the country's southern province of Kilis, according to local media reports.

The rockets were reportedly launched from DAESH-controlled territory in Syria.

Turkish territory has frequently been hit by artillery fire as the Syrian civil war rages just a few kilometres away from Turkey's southern border. The Turkish Army often forcefully retaliates to such incidents.

In early March, DAESH launched a missile attack with eight Katyusha rockets hitting residential areas and killing two people in Kilis.

The Turkish military immediately retaliated to the rocket fire, which is believed to have come from a DAESH-controlled area on the Syrian side of the border, under the Turkish Armed Forces' rules of engagement against terror groups across the border.

Turkish security forces conducted operations last weak against the DAESH terrorist organisation in the southeastern province of Gaziantep, detaining four suspects who were allegedly involved in the recent terror attack in Istanbul's Beyoglu District on March 19.

Gaziantep police department has launched an extensive investigation against the group's network in the province, which has a large Syrian refugee population, after the most recent DAESH suicide attack in Istanbul which killed five people including the attacker.

A Turkish soldier was lightly wounded on Tuesday after a military outpost in the southeastern province of Gaziantep came under fire from the DAESH terrorist group.

More than 100 civilians have reportedly been killed by DAESH terror attacks in Turkey since July 2015.