BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Public sector workers strike against pension reforms in Greece
Public sector union ADEDY calls for 24-hour walkout to protest against pension reforms in Greece
Public sector workers strike against pension reforms in Greece
Protesters take part in a demonstration against planned pension reforms in central Athens, Greece, on March 9, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 7, 2016

Flights were disrupted and hospitals ran on skeleton staff in Greece on Thursday during a strike called by public-sector workers against pension and tax reforms sought by Greece's foreign lenders.

Thursday's 24-hour walkout called by public sector union ADEDY coincides with a review by lenders of Athens's compliance with terms of an international bailout agreed last year.

Greeks have seen their incomes and services slashed under austerity measures agreed under the country's international bailouts.

European Union institutions and the International Monetary Fund are holding out for a conclusion of additional reforms by Athens before signing off on the review, which could potentially unlock further financial aid to the indebted country.

"Our strike is just a warm-up, we will stage a 48-hour strike when the government submits the bill (to parliament) with the measures," said Odysseas Drivalas, member of ADEDY's executive board.

"Workers have lost almost half of their income since the crisis started, they cannot bear any more of this burden. With labour action, we can at least put pressure on them [the government]."

ADEDY represents about 500,000 public sector workers and pensioners.

The review of Greek fiscal reforms has stalled for weeks because of disagreements between European Union institutions and the IMF on the level of fiscal adjustment Athens must pursue to cover any shortfalls, the form future debt relief should take, and Athens's recalcitrance in targeting pensions to trim spending.

Government officials say they hope for a draft agreement in place by this coming Sunday.

Debt relief is an integral part of the strategy of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to convince Greeks their sacrifices over six years of recession are finally paying off.

Port workers were expected to walk off the job on Friday, to protest the sale of the country's largest port of Piraeus to a Chinese shipping giant. Privatisations are also part of the bailout deal.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us