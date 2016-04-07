Mainz Prosecutor's office has opened probe against German satirist Jan Bohmermann who recited a defamatory poem insulting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on German TV channel ZDF on March 31.

German Attorney General Andrea Keller said that the office will order German state broadcaster ZDF to provide them with a recording of the poem to investigate whether it violates a law that forbids insults against foreign state representatives or organs.

A day after the poem was aired, Germany's State broadcaster ZDF apologised for the satire saying that "It had crossed the line into slander. What was presented in the form of a poem for us have been a step too far."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel criticised the poem which she described as "deliberately offensive."

The poem emerged on media only days after German Ambassador Martin Erdmann was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry in Ankara after another German TV channel, NDR, broadcasted a video insulting Erdogan.