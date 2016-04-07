Syrian regime television reported on Thursday that DAESH terrorists have kidnapped 300 cement workers, in an area northeast of Damascus, where DAESH started attacking Syrian regime forces.

The employees and contractors of Al Badia Cement Company were taken from a town near Dumeir and they lost contact with their employer, state TV quoted the regime's industry ministry saying.

"We haven't been able to reach our family members since noon on Monday after an attack by DAESH on the factory," said a resident of the town of Dumeir.

On Tuesday, the fights between DAESH and regime forces erupted around Dumeir and the Ad Dumeir Military Airport, 50 km (30 miles) from the capital.

The attacks on Tuesday and Wednesday involved bomb-laden vehicle attacks around Ad Dumeir Military Airport and an attack on the nearby Tishrin power station.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that DAESH terrorists had killed at least 12 regime soldiers, using five car bombs, and struck military positions near the Ad Dumeir Military Airport 40 km northeast of Damascus,

Opposition sources said that large parts of Dumeir were already under the control of rebel groups and some parts of the towns were captured by DAESH terrorists.

The source indicated hundreds of families had left the area since DAESH launched its assaults.

Syrian regime forces and allies backed by Russian air strikes have forced DAESH terrorists out of the town of al Qaryatain, which is located between Damascus and the ancient city of Palmyra.