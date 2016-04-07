WORLD
3 MIN READ
Morocco expatriates eight Europeans backing Sahara prisoners
Morocco expels eight Europeans undermining public order for supporting Western Sahara prisoners
Morocco expatriates eight Europeans backing Sahara prisoners
Moroccan Foreign Minister Salaheddine Mezouar speaks during a news conference on a dispute with the United Nations, at the Foreign Ministry in Rabat, March 24, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 7, 2016

The Moroccan Interior Ministry said on Thursday that they expelled eight European activists from the country who had been accused of undermining public order by supporting prisoners from Western Sahara protests in 2010.

Since last month, tensions have mounted over the Western Sahara territory. Morocco has decided to expel members of the UN mission in the area over UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon's comments, which Rabat deemed offensive.

The interior ministry said a group of Europeans representing the "so-called international collective" supporting prisoners of Gdeim Izik had been expelled.

"Local authorities of the city of Rabat have decided to expel eight foreign citizens, including two French nationals, one Belgian and five Spaniards, for attempting to undermine public order," its statement said.

The group was arrested when they arrived at their hotel in Rabat on Wednesday, Joseph Breham, a member of the group and the lawyer of one of the prisoners.

"Authorities were planning to expel them by boat via Tangiers, but when they protested they finally put them on a plane from Rabat airport on Thursday morning," Breham told media by phone.

In 2010, a Moroccan military court jailed 24 Western Saharan activists accused of killing members of the security forces who stormed a protest camp, known as Gdeim Izik.

The 24 members of the Rabat group were jailed for life.

Three of the accused received the lightest sentences and have already served their terms and have been freed.

In 1975 Morocco took over most of the Western Sahara from colonial Spain. The incident triggered a guerrilla war with the Sahrawi people's Polisario Front, which says the desert territory in the northwest of Africa belongs to it.

The UN brokered a ceasefire in 1991 and sent in its MINURSO mission to help organise a referendum on the future of the territory. But the sides couldn't implement it ever since.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us