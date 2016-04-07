POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Olympic chief says child protection should be put on agenda
Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates says child abuse prevention has to be taken as seriously as anti-doping code within Olympic charter
Olympic chief says child protection should be put on agenda
International Olympic Committee (IOC) Vice President and IOC Coordination Commission for Tokyo 2020 Chair John Coates speaks during a press conference following the 5th Project Review for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in Tokyo, Friday, Jan. 22, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 7, 2016

The head of the Australian Olympic Committee says child abuse prevention needs to be elevated to the same importance as the anti-doping code within the Olympic charter.

AOC president John Coates gave evidence on Thursday at a national commission hearing which is investigating child protection policies and strategies within sporting institutions.

Coates, also a vice president of the International Olympic Committee, said he was helping steer the IOC to recognize the issue of harassment and child abuse in its ethical behaviors by-laws.

He said an amended code of ethics which covers the prevention and reporting of bullying and sexual harassment of young athletes will be trialed at the Rio Olympics in August.

"I have been involved in the legal side of these initiatives along with IOC Athletes', the Athletes' Entourage and the Medical and Scientific commissions so we can all better understand and deal with harassment and child abuse," Coates said. "Reporting channels have been set up for the first time in Rio."

An AOC statement said it was proposed that an IOC-appointed welfare officer will be stationed in the Olympic Village in Rio throughout the Games and will be responsible for following up alleged incidents of harassment and abuse.

Australian officials estimated about 10 athletes in its 450-member team for Rio will be under 18.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us