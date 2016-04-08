Germany has proved itself as the European Union's reluctant hegemon concerning the refugee crisis, which caused the biggest global refugee influx since World War Two.

The country recorded 181,405 asylum applications in the first quarter of this year, the Interior Ministry said on Friday, adding that there is a 112 percent rise compared with the same period in 2015.

The immense increase of applications bases on the fact that most of the refugees and asylum seekers who arrived in Germany last year were first registered at shelters where they had to wait for weeks or months before they can apply for their asylum application. Currently, Germany hosts more than one million refugees.

Though, new arrivals are on the decrease in March as the Balkan route through southeastern Europe is virtually shut. This compares with some 10,000 people who entered the country each day at the peak of the crisis in late summer, last year.

Since there is a huge backlog of refugees waiting in shelters to apply for asylum, German authorities recorded some 60,000 such applications in March. Compared with March 2015, there has been an 87 percent increase with March 2015 and an 11.5 percent drop from February.