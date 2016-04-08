WORLD
2 MIN READ
Latin American oil producers meet in Ecuador
Latin American oil producers including main exporters Venezuela, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico gather in Ecuador to talk over common position on global oil prices
Latin American oil producers meet in Ecuador
General view of the meeting of ministers and delegates of five Latin American petroleum producing countries -Venezuela, Ecuador, Mexico, Colombia and Bolivia- in Quito on April 6, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 8, 2016

Ministers from five Latin American oil producers gathered Friday in Ecuador to hash out a regional strategy ahead of a highly anticipated meeting in Doha aimed at stabilising collapsed prices.

The April 17 oil giants' meeting in Doha, led by Russia and Saudi Arabia, has raised producers' hopes of a potential agreement on freezing production to prop up prices.

Ecuadoran Hydrocarbons Minister Carlos Pareja, who hosted his counterparts from Bolivia, Colombia, Mexico and Venezuela, said the region wants to support "whatever decision is taken in Qatar."

"That could be a freeze, but we'll decide that at the meeting," he told a press conference ahead of the talks.

"Less than $30 (a barrel) is incompatible with the cost of production and doesn't allow us to make new investments, begin new projects, recover investment. That's a problem for all producers, OPEC and non-OPEC alike. No one escapes. It's a very delicate issue."

Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela proposed an output freeze at January 2016 levels at a meeting in February, and are now looking for other major producers to get on board.

The Doha meeting will bring together both OPEC and non-OPEC members to discuss how to raise prices that have fallen from $115 a barrel in June 2014 to $40 today.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us