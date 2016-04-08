WORLD
Seven killed, 15 wounded in Sinai explosion
Egyptian military police stand guard at the Almaza military airport Jan. 30, 2015 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 8, 2016

Security and medical sources said that at least five Egyptian soldiers, a female civilian and a military officer were killed and 15 others wounded in an explosions on Thursday while armoured vehicles were passing in the Sinai Peninsula.

DAESH terrorist group has claimed responsibility over the attacks on several websites.

Several explosive devices were planted on the road in Rafah and southern Sheikh Zuwayed and were remotely detonated as soon as the vehicles passed by, the sources said.

Egypt's military spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Sinai has been torn by an armed insurgency involving militants loyal to a DAESH affiliated militant group, Wilayet Sinai (Sinai Province), formerly known as Ansar Beit al Maqdis.

The Egyptian government has also frequently blamed the Muslim Brotherhood, to which Egypt's deposed former President Mohamed Morsi belongs, over violent attacks in Sinai and elsewhere.

However, the Brotherhood, which was outlawed by the current Egyptian government after a coup in July 2013, has consistently reiterated its commitment to peaceful activism, and pointed out that the current government doesn't differentiate between hardline extreme groups like DAESH and itself.

SOURCE:TRT World
