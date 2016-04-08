BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Uber agrees on settlement to end lawsuit in California
Uber Technologies Inc agrees to $25 million settlement to end lawsuit in California for misleading customers, prosecutors in Los Angeles and San Francisco say
Uber agrees on settlement to end lawsuit in California
An Uber car is seen parked with the driver's lunch left on the dashboard in Venice, Los Angeles, California, United States July 15, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 8, 2016

Uber Technologies Inc agreed to a $25 million settlement to end a lawsuit in California that accused the ride-hailing company of misleading customers about the strength of its background checks on drivers, prosecutors in Los Angeles and San Francisco said on Thursday.

Uber must pay $10 million within 60 days, and the remaining $15 million will be waived if Uber complies with the terms of the agreement for two years, the San Francisco and Los Angeles County district attorneys said in statements.

"It sends a clear message to all businesses, and to startups in particular, that in the quest to quickly obtain market share laws designed to protect consumers cannot be ignored," San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon said.

Uber welcomed the settlement. "We're glad to put this case behind us and excited to redouble our efforts serving riders and drivers across the state of California," it said in a statement.

The case was filed in December 2014 by the two district attorneys, who alleged that Uber misled its customers about the strength of its background checks on drivers.

The civil complaint also contended that Uber drivers worked at airports without obtaining authorisation, and in the case of San Francisco, charged a $4 extra fee to passengers traveling there, without paying anything to the airport.

The agreement bars Uber from making untrue statements about its background checks and from charging airport "tolls." In addition, the company must ensure that its fare calculations meet state measurement standards.

Uber said it had already made many of the changes, including no longer calling its service the "safest ride on the road" or calling its background checks "the gold standard."

Lyft, another ride-hailing company, settled a similar lawsuit filed by the district attorneys in December 2014, agreeing to pay civil penalties of up to $500,000.

Critics have said the background checks by Lyft and Uber and are not thorough enough to weed out potentially dangerous drivers.

Houston was among the first US cities to require drivers for ride-hailing firms to undergo fingerprint-based background checks using the FBI's database.

Since the ordinance took effect in 2014, authorities have found driver applicants cleared by Uber who had been charged with crimes including murder, fraud, robbery and sexual assault.

The Atlanta City Council is also considering an ordinance that would require fingerprinting of Uber drivers who want to get licensed to pick up passengers at the airport.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us