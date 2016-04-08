WORLD
2 MIN READ
Myanmar court closes case of 36 student protestors
Case of 36 Maynmar student protestors closed by court day after Aung San Suu Kyi vows to release all political prisoners, local media says
Myanmar court closes case of 36 student protestors
Myanmar student protesters freed after year in custody. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 8, 2016

Last March, Myanmar freed more than a dozen students from jail who were detained in a violent crackdown, in which riot police beat protesters with batons and arrested 127 people after a lengthy standoff in the town of Lepdatan in the Bagon region, around 120 kilometres (75 miles) north of the commercial capital, Yangon.

Students demanded some changes on the country's education law.

"As students, we are not demanding power; we are just demanding to change the education law," said one student last year in March.

Police were accused of instigating violence, although they rejected all accusations last year.

The United States and the European Union, which has backed Myanmar's move towards democracy after half a century of military rule, had condemned the violence by police.

Judge Kyaw Swar Nyein from Thayarwaddy District in the southern Bago division, told reporters, "As the plaintiffs requested to drop the cases against the student protesters, the court closes the cases."

"Now these 36 students are free from charges," local media quoted him saying at the court.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us