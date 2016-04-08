A statement from investigators on Friday suggests that pilot error was to blame that a Flydubai passenger plane crashed in Russia last month.

The Boeing 737-800, operated by Dubai-based budget carrier Flydubai, crashed in last month at Rostov-on-Don Airport in southern Russia in strong, killing all 62 passengers on-board.

The plane's flight data recorder did not endure much damage, however the cockpit voice recorder, which transmits the pilot's final conversations before the crash, was severely damaged and needs to be repaired.

Investigators also added that poor weather conditions including strong winds and rain, made landing difficult.

The Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC), which is investigating the crash, said in a statement on Friday that the plane had been flown in a contradictory manner in the minutes before it crashed.

It said the crew had decided to abort landing and circle round again. They had begun to gain altitude when the controls of the plane were abruptly pushed away, pushing its nose lower.

That, combined with the angle of the tail fin, sent the plane into a steep dive which the pilots were unable to pull out of, the IAC said.

It stopped short of saying the pilots were definitely to blame, noting they had the necessary experience and training, but said their condition and actions were being evaluated.

The IAC said it now needed to complete work on deciphering the pilots' final conversations in the hours leading up to the crash before it could wrap up its investigation.