WORLD
3 MIN READ
Police raid El Salvador branch of 'Panama Papers' law firm
Mossack Fonseca which is at centre of 'Panama Papers' scandal has its offices raided by authorities in El Salvador
Police raid El Salvador branch of 'Panama Papers' law firm
View of the building where the Mossack Fonseca offices are located during a police raid in San Salvador on April 8, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 8, 2016

Police on Friday raided the El Salvador offices of the Panama-based law firm at the heart of the "Panama Papers" scandal that has revealed how the wealthy in many countries stashed their riches offshore.

The swoop on the San Salvador offices of Mossack Fonseca netted "a good amount of computer equipment," El Salvador's state prosecutor's office said on its Twitter account.

No arrests were made.

The authorities in El Salvador on Wednesday had announced a probe into whether the Salvadorans identified in the Panama Papers reports had broken any laws. Reports said some 33 Salvadorans were named.

The state prosecutor, Douglas Melendez, visited the law firm's premises on Friday.

He told reporters that around 20 computers and a quantity of documents were confiscated, and seven employees questioned but not detained.

The authorities decided to conduct the raid when they observed staff removing the law firm's sign from outside the building, he said.

"We are going to carry out a complete investigation in compliance with the law," Melendez added.

He called on Salvadoran law firms that did business with Mossack Fonseca to come forward to speak with prosecutors.

The offshore companies of Mossack Fonseca's Salvadoran clients were used for transactions of hundreds of thousands of dollars, including to buy property in El Salvador "all under the radar of local authorities," El Faro, an online newspaper, reported.

The papers, which included more than 11.5 million documents from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca, were leaked to the German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung. They then became part of a broader investigation coordinated by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

Governments across the world have begun investigating possible financial wrongdoing by the rich and powerful after the leak of more than 11.5 million documents from 1977 until last December, dubbed the "Panama Papers," from the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca.

According to the documents, 140 political figures - including 12 current or former heads of state - are involved in the alleged network. The leak constitutes 2.6 terrabytes of data.

The papers have revealed financial arrangements of prominent figures - including friends of Russian President Vladimir Putin, relatives of the prime ministers of Britain and Pakistan, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko as well as Football star Lionel Messi and Former UEFA director Gianni Infantino, leading to one of the world's largest fraud and corruption investigations.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us