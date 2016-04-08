WORLD
2 MIN READ
Malaysian 1MDB fund to become shell company
Malaysian government's strategic development company 1Malaysia Development Berhad to become shell company after rationalisation plan is fully implemented
Malaysian 1MDB fund to become shell company
1MDB (1 Malaysia Development Berhad) logo is set against the Petronas Twin Towers at the flagship development site, Tun Razak Exchange in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 8, 2016

According to Malaysia's state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad's (1MDB) President, Arul Kunda, the company will become a shell company once its rationalisation plan is fully implemented.

"Based on the rationalisation plan and Public Accounts Committee's suggestion that its subsidiaries are removed [from under the company's control], 1MDB will be a shell company," Arul said on Thursday.

"There will be no daily operation and 1MDB will serve its debts through cash flow derived from the rationalisation plan," he added.

A Malaysian parliamentary inquiry into the debt laden state fund said on Thursday that the board of 1MDB had failed to carry out its responsibilities and its former chief, Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi, must be further investigated.

It added that senior management at 1MDB withheld crucial information from the board and made transactions without its knowledge or approval.

The issue over 1MDB is related with Malaysian Prime Minister, Najib Razak, who faces corruption charges over alleged wrongdoings with $681 million, which was transferred to his private bank account.

The attorney general who cleared a huge sum in Razak's personal bank account said it was donations from the Saudi royal family and was not linked to the troubled 1MDB state fund.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us