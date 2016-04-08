Azerbaijani and Armenian forces have agreed on an exchange of bodies of those killed in recent clashes on the borders of occupied Karabakh, officials said.

In a statement released late on Thursday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said both sides had agreed to reinstate a cease-fire so the remains of soldiers could be exchanged through the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and the International Red Cross.

Fighting over the past week has seen 271 military personnel killed according to the ministry - 31 Azerbaijanis and 240 Armenians.

Azerbaijan announced a unilateral suspension of operations on Sunday, having reclaimed land occupied by Armenian forces.

Karabakh was seized by ethnic Armenian militias in the early 1990s before a peace deal in 1994. The enclave is internationally recognised as Azerbaijani territory.

The warring parties on Tuesday agreed a ceasefire after four days of shelling and artillery strikes which killed dozens. The truce has largely held, though both sides have reported some violations.