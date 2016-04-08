WORLD
2 MIN READ
Azerbaijan, Armenia exchange bodies killed in clashes
Azerbaijani Defence Ministry announces agreement with Armenian-backed militia in occupied Karabakh region on exchange of bodies killed in recent clashes
Azerbaijan, Armenia exchange bodies killed in clashes
A militia of the occupied Karabakh carries weapons, April 4, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 8, 2016

Azerbaijani and Armenian forces have agreed on an exchange of bodies of those killed in recent clashes on the borders of occupied Karabakh, officials said.

In a statement released late on Thursday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said both sides had agreed to reinstate a cease-fire so the remains of soldiers could be exchanged through the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and the International Red Cross.

Fighting over the past week has seen 271 military personnel killed according to the ministry - 31 Azerbaijanis and 240 Armenians.

Azerbaijan announced a unilateral suspension of operations on Sunday, having reclaimed land occupied by Armenian forces.

Karabakh was seized by ethnic Armenian militias in the early 1990s before a peace deal in 1994. The enclave is internationally recognised as Azerbaijani territory.

The warring parties on Tuesday agreed a ceasefire after four days of shelling and artillery strikes which killed dozens. The truce has largely held, though both sides have reported some violations.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us