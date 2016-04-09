A national disaster management official says rescue workers have retrieved 23 bodies buried under a landslide in northern Pakistan.

Latif ur Rehman says the bodies, buried for the last six days, were retrieved Saturday and handed over to their families.

He says there could be another seven or eight bodies still buried.

The landslide had engulfed several mud and brick houses after flash floods triggered by torrential rains hit northern and northwestern Pakistan last week, killing over 50.

Several districts remain cut off from the rest of the country after the flooding submerged roads and severed communication lines.

The Pakistani army has been airdropping food supplies into remote areas and evacuated several foreign tourists.