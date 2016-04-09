WORLD
1 MIN READ
Pakistani rescue workers retrieve 23 bodies from under landslide
Rescue workers retrieve 23 bodies buried under landslide during flood in Northern Pakistan
Pakistani rescue workers retrieve 23 bodies from under landslide
Men collect their belongings from their makshift shop which was damaged by flood water after heavy rain on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, April 3, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 9, 2016

A national disaster management official says rescue workers have retrieved 23 bodies buried under a landslide in northern Pakistan.

Latif ur Rehman says the bodies, buried for the last six days, were retrieved Saturday and handed over to their families.

He says there could be another seven or eight bodies still buried.

The landslide had engulfed several mud and brick houses after flash floods triggered by torrential rains hit northern and northwestern Pakistan last week, killing over 50.

Several districts remain cut off from the rest of the country after the flooding submerged roads and severed communication lines.

The Pakistani army has been airdropping food supplies into remote areas and evacuated several foreign tourists.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us