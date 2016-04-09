WORLD
Car bomb kills three, wounds five in Somalia's Mogadishu
Car bomb rocks Somali capital, killing three civilians and wounding five others
Car bomb kills three, wounds five in Somalia's Mogadishu
A Somali policeman walks at the scene of a suicide car bomb attack next to a tea shop in the suburbs of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, February 27, 2014.
By Staff Reporter
April 9, 2016

A car bomb explosion outside a restaurant in the Somali capital killed three people and wounded five on Saturday, an official said.

"The blast killed three civilians and wounded five others. It was a car bomb that was parked here, at this small restaurant," Abdifatah Omar, the spokesman for Mogadishu municipal council, told reporters at the scene.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack but Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab has taken responsibility for similar attacks in the past.

