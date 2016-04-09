Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, renewed his call for reform in the UN Security Council on Saturday, emphasising the unfairness of lack of a Muslim permanent member.

He said, "Now the UN's functioning must be reformed. There is no Muslim country among the five - all of them are Christian, non-Muslim. What is that approach? Is it fair? It's not!"

"We are looking for a fair world. We are fighting for a fair world."

Erdogan once again repeated his famous words "the world is bigger than five," referring to the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, which he said does not represent the world.

"We cannot convict the fate of world's 196 states from the two lips of five UN Security Council permanent members. It was the circumstances of the World War One," Erdogan said at an inauguration ceremony in Istanbul's Zeytinburnu District.

Turkish president believes that the current UN Security Council structure has blocked to solve ongoing problems around the world.

Many UN member states have long had the desire to reform permanent and temporary members.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a meeting with Brazil, India and Japan on September 26, said that the power distribution in the UN Security Council is outdated and needs to be reformed to fit the 21th century.

The most powerful UN body - the Security Council - has 15 members with only five being permanent members - Britain, China, France, Russia, and the US - who hold the power to veto any proposed resolution. Temporary members are elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly.

Permanent members are authorised to block an attempt to a reform.

UN Security Council is a unit that has authorities such as issuing legally binding resolutions and authorising military action.