WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ukraine Prime Minister Yatsenyuk announces resignation
Ukraine's embattled Prime Minister Yatsenyuk announces his resignation, making way for formation of new government
Ukraine Prime Minister Yatsenyuk announces resignation
Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatsenyuk announces his resignation. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 10, 2016

Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatsenyuk announced in a televised broadcast on Sunday that he has decided to offer his resignation.

Yatsenyuk's resignation came in less than two months after surviving a no-confidence vote in parliament.

"I decided to step down from the post of prime minister of Ukraine," he said in a message aired by Ukrainian channels, Interfax news agency reported.

"I took the decision to resign as prime minister of Ukraine. On Tuesday, April 12, I will submit it to parliament. My decision is based on several reasons - the political crisis in the government has been unleashed artificially, the desire to change one person has blinded politicians and paralysed their will to bring about real changes in the country," he said.

In February, Yatsenyuk's Cabinet survived a no-confidence vote. However, two parties left the governing coalition to protest the failure to oust the prime minister, who is under pressure over the crippling economy and slow pace of reforms.

The withdrawal deprived the coalition of its majority in the Ukrainian parliament. If lawmakers fail to form a new coalition and unite behind a new prime minister, that may lead to early elections, which President Petro Poroshenko has sought to avoid for fear of further destabilising the situation in the country.

Over 6,200 people have been killed in the fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, which started in April 2014 after the separatists gained control of large parts of the two regions.

The fighting broke out one month after Russia annexed Crimea, Ukraine's southern peninsula.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us