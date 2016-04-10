WORLD
2 MIN READ
US airman in shooting at Texas air base was former FBI agent
US airman who killed his commanding officer at Air Force Base in Texas was former FBI agent
US airman in shooting at Texas air base was former FBI agent
Military and law enforcement personnel are seen inside Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas April 8, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 10, 2016

A US airman who apparently shot and killed his commanding officer at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas and then turned the gun on himself was a former Federal Bureau of Investigation agent, the FBI said on Sunday.

Air Force Technical Sergeant Steven D. Bellino was an FBI agent for less than two years when he resigned in May 2013, an agency spokesman said in an email.

Bellino and Lieutenant Colonel William A. Schroeder were found dead at 8:50 am on Friday inside an office at the base in San Antonio. Schroeder was Bellino's commanding officer, military officials said in a statement.

The shootings appeared to have been a murder-suicide, the Bexar Country Sheriff's Office said, and a Pentagon official, speaking on condition on anonymity, told CNN that the airman shot his commander.

Military officials would not confirm the reports beyond describing the shooting as a "workplace violence incident" that was not related to terrorism.

The shootings occurred at the Medina annex, where operations such as military dog training take place. The two men were the only casualties.

The shootings also were still under investigation.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us