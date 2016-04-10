WORLD
2 MIN READ
Brussels attackers had planned second attack on Paris
Belgian prosecutors say perpetrators of recent terror attacks on Brussels was plotting second attack on Paris
Brussels attackers had planned second attack on Paris
Belgian federal prosecutor Eric Van Der Sypt looks at CCTV images of a suspect in the attack which took place at the Brussels international airport of Zaventem, projected on a screen during a news conference in Brussels, Belgium April 7, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 10, 2016

The planners behind the March 22 bombings in Brussels which killed 32 people had initially planned to hit France for a second time but struck closer to home as investigators made arrests among key suspects, Belgian prosecutors said on Sunday.

Investigations into the Nov. 13 Paris attacks which killed 130 people showed many of the attackers lived in Belgium, including key suspects Salah Abdeslam and Mohamed Abrini who evaded police for four months after November's killings.

Abrini was arrested on Friday and admitted to having participated in the Brussels airport bombings. He has been charged with terrorist murders, prosecutors said.

"Numerous elements in the investigation have shown that the terrorist group initially had the intention to strike in France again," Belgium's federal prosecutor said in a statement.

The attackers decided to hit nearby targets when Belgian investigators closed in on them. Abdeslam, suspected of being involved in the Paris attacks, was arrested on the Friday before the Brussels bombings.

"Surprised by the speed of progress in the investigation, they took the decision to strike in Brussels," the prosecutor's statement said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us