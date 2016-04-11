WORLD
Suicide attacks carried out in Russia
Suicide bombers carry out attacks in Russia's Stavropol region, with no casualties reported
Picture of local police station in southern Russia's Stavropol region after being attacked on April 11, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 11, 2016

Three men, including at least one suicide bomber, attacked a rural police station in southern Russia on Monday, the country's Interior Ministry has announced, saying police in the affected area had been put on a high state of alert.

The attack took place in a village in Russia's Stavropol region.

"An attack took place on a regional police station," a spokesman for the Interior Ministry in Stavropol said.

"One of the attackers blew himself up, two others were killed."

Initial reports said nobody else - including police officers or civilians - had been hurt.

Accounts of what happened varied. Some Russian news agencies cited unnamed police sources as saying three suicide bombers had managed to blow themselves up and that there were four attackers in total.

The Interior Ministry spokesman said authorities responded to the attack by activating the "Fortress Plan," which meant police had been put on a higher state of military-style readiness.

An eyewitness video on the lifenews.ru news portal filmed at what it said was the scene of the attack showed the blackened entrance to the police station and assorted debris in front of it as a continuous alarm sounded in the background.

The man filming the video, who was not named, said there had been five explosions and automatic gun fire.

SOURCE:TRT World
