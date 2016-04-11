WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tusk's government blamed for president's jet crash
Jaroslaw Kaczynski blames European Council president Donald Tusk over Polish president's plane crash in 2010
Tusk's government blamed for president's jet crash
Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the twin brother of late Polish president Lech Kaczynski, pays tribute during a ceremony marking the sixth anniversary of the crash of the Polish government plane in Smolensk in April 10, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 11, 2016

Responsibility for the 2010 plane crash that killed Polish President Lech Kaczynski along with 95 other people lay with the then government of Donald Tusk, the late president's twin brother and leader of the current ruling party said on Sunday at an event to commemorate the disaster.

The plane crash in Russia, which also killed the president's wife, the central bank chief and several military top brass, led to bitter political divisions in Poland, after initially uniting the nation in grief.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party and a former prime minister himself, took aim at Tusk, who is now president of the European Council which is the summit of EU leaders, saying guilt and punishment needed to be apportioned before forgiveness could be offered.

"One wanted to kill our memory, as one was afraid of it. Because someone was responsible for the tragedy, at least in moral terms, irrespectively of what were its reasons," Kaczynski said in a speech marking the sixth anniversary of the crash.

"The former government was responsible for that. Not Ms Kopacz government of course, but Donald Tusk's government."

Tusk was Poland's prime minister when the crash happened, and he was succeeded by his protege, Ewa Kopacz.

A government inquiry into the crash had blamed pilot error. But the new government, led by Kaczynski's party, which came to power in October, has said an onboard explosion could have caused the crash.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski has long accused Tusk of being indirectly responsible for the crash, which, in his view, was at least partially a result of the government's negligence.

Earlier in the day, President Andrzej Duda addressed thousands of Poles gathered in front of the presidency to commemorate the crash.

Duda appealed to Poles to forgive each other and reconcile over political divisions, but speaking later in the evening at the same venue, Kaczynski gave a stern response.

"Forgiveness is necessary but, but forgiveness after admitting guilt and administering proper punishment. This is what we need," Kaczynski said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us