Car bomb attack in Mogadishu's local government headquarters
Car bomb blast outside a restaurant in Mogadishu killing at least three people including a child on April 9, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
April 11, 2016

At least three people were killed and five others injured on Monday in a car bomb blast at the local government headquarters in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu.

Somali militant group al Shabab claimed responsibility for the car attack, "We are behind the governor HQ attack," Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabab's military operations spokesman, said.

The car, which was packed with explosives, was parked in front of shops near the headquarters of the city's local government.

"The explosion was caused by a car loaded with explosives," police officer Ibrahim Mohamed said.

"So far we have confirmed three civilians died and five others injured. It was a car bomb parked at a restaurant behind the governor's HQ," Abdifatah Omar, the mayor's spokesman told reporters at the scene.

The United Nations mission in Somalia said it "strongly condemns" the attack, which it said "bears hallmarks" of an al Shabab operation.

Al Shabab was chased out of Mogadishu in 2011 but remains to be a dangerous threat in both Somalia and neighbouring Kenya where it carries out frequent attacks.

