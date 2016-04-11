Four Libyan oilfields have shut down due to fears of attacks from DAESH terrorist group, a military source and media said on Monday.

"Four oilfields were evacuated in the oil basin in Merada", 800 kilometres (500 miles) southeast of the capital Tripoli, the military source said.

The Bayda, Tibisti, Samah and Waha oilfields were evacuated on Saturday, according to the LANA news agency close to the internationally recognised parliament in the country's east.

The evacuation held ensuing "the collapse of security and low daily production rate due to difficult security conditions", said the source, who is part of a brigade protecting the oilfields that is loyal to the recognised parliament.

On April 2, two members of the Merada brigade were killed and two others went missing after DAESH members launched an attack on the Bayda and Tibisti oilfields, a brigade member said.

Merada is located around 350 kilometres (220 miles) from the coastal city of Sirte where DAESH has empowered and endeavoured to extend its influence to control Libya's oilfields and facilities.

Meanwhile, employees at the Zaltan oilfield 55 kilometres (35 miles) southeast of Merada announced "a general strike following the worsening of the security situation inside the field and fears of attacks from DAESH", LANA reported.

The employees voiced they were "forming a crisis committee and stopping production activities" at the oilfield.

In early January, DAESH attacked to seize oil terminals in Ras Lanuf and Al Sidra along the coast.

Libya is currently divided between the control of two rival parliaments, the General National Congress (GNC) in the capital Tripoli and the rival House of Representatives, operating from the eastern city of Tobruk, each backed by their own militias.

Neither have ceded power to a UN-backed unity government seeking to establish itself in Tripoli.