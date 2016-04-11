WORLD
2 MIN READ
Yemen truce marred as gun battles, air strikes are reported
UN-sponsored ceasefire in Yemen marred as gun battles, air strikes are reported by residents
Yemen truce marred as gun battles, air strikes are reported
Army soldiers check a vehicle at a checkpoint of the historical town of Baraqish in Yemen's al Jawf province after it was taken over by pro-government forces from Houthi fighters April 6, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 11, 2016

Hours after a UN-brokered ceasefire on Monday, Yemenis say heavy gun battles and air strikes still continue across Yemen.

The ceasefire is aimed at starting peace talks in the war-torn country, where the fighting has killed more than 6,200 Yemenis and displaced millions.

"There's continuous shelling in the downtown and the suburbs and we can hear explosions across the city," said Jameel Abdo Ahmed, a civil servant in the city of Taiz.

Yemen has remained in turmoil since September 2014, when the Houthis backed by Iran overran capital Sanaa and other parts of the country, forcing Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi to flee the city.

The UN-sponsored peace talks will begin on April 18 in Kuwait, bringing together the Houthi militias and the Yemeni government.

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies began a military campaign in March 2015, aimed at restoring Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back in power.

The Saudi-led coalition was able to push Houthi militias out of the southern port city of Aden last July, but Houthis still control the capital Sanaa.

The United Nations special envoy for Yemen said that a group of military representatives from both sides would try to make the truce work.

"Now is the time to step back from the brink," Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed said.

"This truce is in its early stages, violations may occur in the beginning, but we hope the next few hours will see more discipline towards the ceasefire," Yemeni Foreign Minister Abdel Malek al Mekhlafi told al Arabiya TV.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us