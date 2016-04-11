Golden State Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 92-86 on Sunday to reach the 72nd win in the season and tie 1995-96 Chicago Bulls for single-season wins record one game before the season ends.

Warriors will break the record for most wins in a season if they beat Memphis Grizzlies in the final game of the season on April 13.

After losing to Warriors in their home court, Spurs also lost the chance to finish the season with a perfect home record.

In the game that pitted one and two seeds in the Western Conference, Stephen Curry led everyone with 37 points, adding one more game to a season he is most likely to end as an MVP.

LaMarcus Aldridge's 24 points and 10 rebounds double-double was not enough for Spurs, who lost first time at home this year in their 40th game in AT&T; center.

Defending champions Warriors will rewrite NBA history books breaking Bull's 20 year record for most wins in a season if they win their final game on Wednesday.