WORLD
3 MIN READ
US Navy officer accused of passing defence secrets to Taiwan
US Navy officer faces espionage charges for allegedly passing defence secrets to Taiwan and other countries
US Navy officer accused of passing defence secrets to Taiwan
US Navy Lt. Edward Lin, a native of Taiwan, speaks about his path to American citizenship at a naturalization ceremony in Honolulu, Hawaii, in this US Navy handout photo taken December 3, 2008. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 11, 2016

US officials on Monday said a decorated US Navy flight officer with knowledge of sensitive American intelligence collection methods faces espionage charges for allegedly passing defence secrets to Taiwan and possibly to China.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, US officialsidentified the suspect as Lieutenant Commander Edward Lin, who was born in Taiwan and later became a naturalized US citizen, according to a Navy article profiling him in 2008.

Officials said Lin was a flight officer assigned to the Special Projects Patrol Squadron, with experience managing the collection of electronic signals from the EP3-E Aries II intelligence aircraft.

A possible leak on how the US Navy carries out such signals collection operations could be highly valuable to a foreign government.

A heavily redacted Navy charge sheet twice accused the suspect of communicating secret information and three times of attempting to do so "with intent or reason to believe it would be used to the advantage of a foreign nation." The suspect was also accused of engaging in prostitution and adultery.

The redacted document did not identify Lin's name and what foreign country or countries were involved. The US officials said both Taiwan and China were possibly those countries but stressed the investigation was still ongoing.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest confirmed that a Navy officer was in custody on espionage charges at Navy Consolidated Brig in Chesapeake, Virginia but declined to offer additional information.

A US official told Reuters that Lin was apprehended at an airport in Hawaii, possibly while attempting to leave the country. He has been held in pretrial confinement for the past eight months or so, US officials said.

The US Navy profiled Lin in a 2008 article that focused on his naturalisation as a US citizen, saying his family left Taiwan when he was 14 and stopped in different countries before coming to America.

"I always dreamt about coming to America, the promised land,'" he said. "I grew up believing that all the roads in America lead to Disneyland."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said he was not aware of the details of the case. China's Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said it had no information on the case. Taiwan's Foreign Ministry declined to comment.

Lin enlisted in the Navy in 1999 and held a variety of positions over his 17-year carrier, including working on the staff of an assistant secretary of the Navy from 2012 to 2013. He served on the Norfolk-based aircraft carrier Eisenhower from 2009 to 2010.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us