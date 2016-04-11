WORLD
3 MIN READ
France's Valls meets youth leaders over labour reform protests
France Prime Minister Manuel Valls receives leader of youth organisations and students to discuss proposed labour reforms
France's Valls meets youth leaders over labour reform protests
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls talks to the press during a press conference. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 11, 2016

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls was to meet student and youth leaders on Monday to discuss proposed labour reforms that sparked public demonstrations and nocturnal protest movements in several cities.

The labor bill seeks to introduce new flexibility in areas such as hiring and firing, working time and industrial tribunal payouts, as part of reforms designed to make good on promises by President Francois Hollande to bring down an unemployment rate that has failed to drop below 10 percent.

Ahead of Monday's talks with Prime Minister Manuel Valls at his office, the government pointed out that it would consider calls by students' union UNEF to increase financial support and paid training programs for young jobseekers.

A sixth day of public demonstrators on Saturday saw numbers dwindle from their March 31 peak, but clashes broke out between police and masked youths on the sidelines of processions and an all-night protest gathering in Paris.

Police made eight arrests on Saturday night after about 300 demonstrators went on a rampage across the capital, attacking a police building, damaging cars and vandalising bank offices.

In response to the protests, lawmakers have already watered down the bill, notably by changing an initially proposed cap on industrial tribunal payouts to a non-binding guideline, and requiring small businesses to involve unions in any deals negotiated locally with staff representatives.

The "Nuit Debout" (which roughly translates as "Rise Up at Night") movement has drawn thousands of young mainly left-wing voters keen to vent their frustration with the Socialist government of Hollande, the least popular serving president in modern French history.

The main pro-business organisation in France, Medef, voiced dissatisfaction at the concessions.

"The competitiveness of small businesses has been forgotten," Medef head Pierre Gattaz said.

"We're a long way from the original ambition to simplify the labour law - this version is a monument to complexity."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us