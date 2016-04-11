Twelve civilians have been wounded as a result of rocket fire from northern Syria in Turkey's southern province of Kilis according to Kilis governorate.

Kilis Governor Suleyman Tapsiz said all of the wounded have been treated at the state hospital adding that one of them has been heavily injured.

Tapsiz stated that Turkish Army has immediately shelled the unspecified targets in northern Syria in retaliation for cross-border attack and destroyed most of them.

It is not immediately clear where the rockets were launched from Syria and who is responsible of them, according to media reports.

Turkish territory has frequently been hit by artillery fire as the Syrian civil war rages just a few kilometres away from Turkey's southern border. The Turkish Army often forcefully retaliates to such incidents.

Last week, two Turkish civilians in Kilis have been wounded as a result of rocket fire from DAESH-controlled territory in Syria.

In early March, DAESH launched a missile attack with eight Katyusha rockets hitting residential areas and killing two people in Kilis.

The Turkish military immediately retaliated to the rocket fire, which is believed to have come from a DAESH-controlled area on the Syrian side of the border, under the Turkish Armed Forces' rules of engagement against the terror groups across its border.

Turkish security forces have conducted critical operations last week against DAESH terrorist organisation in the southeastern province of Gaziantep, detaining four suspects who were allegedly involved in the recent terror attack in Istanbul's Beyoglu District on March 19.

Gaziantep Police Department has launched an extensive investigation against the group's network in the province, which has a large size of Syrian refugee population, after the most recent DAESH suicide attack in Istanbul which killed five people including the attacker.

A Turkish soldier was lightly wounded on April 5 after a military outpost in the southeastern province of Gaziantep came under fire from DAESH terrorist group.

More than 100 civilians have reportedly been killed by DAESH terror attacks in Turkey since July 2015.