One soldier died and 25 others were wounded in a PKK terror attack after a car laden with explosives rammed into a gendarme base in Turkey's southeastern city of Diyarbakir on Monday, a Turkish security source reported.

Almost 20 ambulances reportedly rushed to the scene in the town of Hani, north of the provincial capital of Diyarbakir.

Witnesses reported that the force of the blast was so strong that windows shattered and buildings around the town shook.

The PKK resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state in late July 2015 after unilaterally ending a two-and-a-half-year-long ceasefire with the government and threatening Turkey with further attacks.

More than 5,000 PKK terrorists have been killed since then, while at least 355 members of Turkish security forces have died in the same time period.