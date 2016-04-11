TÜRKİYE
One soldier dies in PKK car bomb attack in Turkey's southeast
PKK terrorists target gendarme base in Turkey's southeastern province of Diyarbakir, one soldier dies, 25 others wounded
Wounded people have been taken to the hospital in Turkey's southeast city of Diyarbakir on April 11, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 11, 2016

One soldier died and 25 others were wounded in a PKK terror attack after a car laden with explosives rammed into a gendarme base in Turkey's southeastern city of Diyarbakir on Monday, a Turkish security source reported.

Almost 20 ambulances reportedly rushed to the scene in the town of Hani, north of the provincial capital of Diyarbakir.

Witnesses reported that the force of the blast was so strong that windows shattered and buildings around the town shook.

The PKK resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state in late July 2015 after unilaterally ending a two-and-a-half-year-long ceasefire with the government and threatening Turkey with further attacks.

More than 5,000 PKK terrorists have been killed since then, while at least 355 members of Turkish security forces have died in the same time period.

SOURCE:TRT World
