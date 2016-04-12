WORLD
2 MIN READ
Belgium charges two more suspects over Brussels bombings
Belgium charges two more suspects over Brussels bombings
Police officers detain a suspect during a raid in which fugitive Mohamed Abrini was arrested in Anderlecht, near Brussels, Belgium, April 8, 2016 in this still image taken from video. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 12, 2016

Belgium has charged a further two men with terrorist offences over alleged links to the bomb attacks which took place on March 22 at Zaventem airport and Maelbeek metro station that killed a total of 32 people in Brussels.

The two men were allegedly linked to a rental of a property thought to have been used as a safe house ahead of the Brussels attacks, federal prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Police raided the suspected safe house in the district of Etterbeek on Saturday, but did not find any weapons or explosives.

The suspects were charged on Monday. They were only identified as Smail F., born in 1984, and Ibrahim F., born in 1988.

"They are charged with participation in the activities of a terrorist group, terrorist murders and attempts to commit terrorist murders, as a perpetrator, co-perpetrator or accomplice," federal prosecutors said in a statement without saying when they were detained.

Belgium law requires suspects to appear before an examining judge within 24 hours.

Four other suspects were picked up on Friday. Investigators say one of the suspects, Mohamed Abrini, who was wanted in connection with November's attacks in Paris, confessed to depositing a bomb at Zaventem Airport in Brussels. Another suspect, Osama Krayem, is suspected of buying bags used by the bombers.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
