WORLD
5 MIN READ
US, India reach agreement to boost maritime cooperation
United States, India reach preliminary agreement on sharing military logistics amid China challenge
US, India reach agreement to boost maritime cooperation
US Defence Secretary Ashton Carter meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on April 12, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 12, 2016

United States Defence Secretary Ashton Carter and his Indian counterpart agreed on Tuesday to strengthen their cooperation on maritime security, as concerns grow in Washington over Beijing's growing military ambitions.

Carter is in New Delhi to bolster a strategic relationship Washington considers crucial in the face of what it sees as China's rising assertiveness, particularly in the South China Sea.

"Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in the area of maritime security," said a joint statement issued after Carter held talks with Indian Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar.

The two sides "reaffirmed the importance of safeguarding maritime security and ensuring freedom of navigation and over flight throughout the region, including in the South China Sea," said the statement.

Washington has increasingly turned its focus to Asia as it tries to counter China's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea, and is eager for India to play a greater role in its network of regional defence alliances.

Regional superpower China is expanding its deep-water naval presence and staking a claim to disputed areas of the South China Sea and the East China Sea.

Beijing claims almost all of the contested South China Sea, which is important for international shipping, and has in recent months built massive structures including radar systems and an airstrip over reefs and outcrops.

It has also courted countries in the Indian Ocean, pouring money into the Maldives and Sri Lanka to the annoyance of New Delhi, which regards those countries as part of its sphere of influence.

A senior US defence official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said China was "operating more frequently both throughout Southeast Asia and in the Indian Ocean," something both Washington and New Delhi were "watching closely."

Carter also held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on Tuesday as part of his three-day visit, aimed at shoring up security and defence ties with regional power India.

"#SecDef meets with @PMOIndia to discuss the significant progress on US-India defence relationship and innovation," the US Department of Defence posted on Twitter.

Modi, who enjoys close ties with US President Barack Obama, has in the past criticised what he called China's "expansionist mindset."

Biggest arms importer

Carter said after his meeting with Parrikar that the two countries had agreed "in principle" to share and exchange military logistics, a deal which has been in the pipeline for years and would allow the two countries to expand military cooperation.

But there was no final agreement on a series of deals under negotiation.

India, the world's biggest arms importer, wants access to US technology so it can develop sophisticated weapons at home, a key part of Modi's "Make in India" campaign to boost domestic manufacturing.

New Delhi has historically relied heavily on Russia for arms imports, but is now seeking US help to develop its own new-generation aircraft carriers.

India wants American know-how on building more sophisticated launch technology that would allow it to deploy heavier aircraft on the vessels than existing carriers allow.

The US is also hoping to sell its F-16 or F-18 fighter jets to India as part of a major co-production deal involving more than 100 planes which would be partly manufactured in India.

The two countries had a long history of mutual suspicion during the Cold War, when non-aligned India developed closer ties to the Soviet Union, while the US allied with Pakistan.

But Modi's election in May 2014 gave fresh momentum to negotiations on a number of issues that had become bogged down under the previous administration.

"The courtship began more than a decade ago, but in the last two years we have really seen things move a lot faster on a range of things," said Rick Rossow, India specialist at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in the US.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us