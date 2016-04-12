WORLD
NYC mayor's 'cp time' joke with Clinton sparks controversy
US Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton's joke with New York City mayor is criticised as insulting African-Americans on social media with #CPtime hashtag
Democratic US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign event at the Queens borough of New York April 10, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 12, 2016

A comic gag turned into a gaffe for Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, triggering a social media storm over what some said was their insensitivity to African-Americans.

Clinton, who has the key New York primary coming up next Tuesday, took the stage with de Blasio on Saturday at the Inner Circle, an annual media roast of city and state politicians that traditionally ends with New York's mayor delivering a snarky rebuttal in the form of a rehearsed skit, often with the help of Broadway cast members.

This year Leslie Odom Jr., who is black and plays Aaron Burr in the hit Broadway show "Hamilton," participated in the skit in which Clinton kidded de Blasio about his delay in endorsing her bid for the White House.

"Sorry, Hillary, I was running on C.P. Time," de Blasio said, referring to the phrase "coloured people time" used to indicate chronic lateness.

"I don't like jokes like that," Odom said.

Clinton then added and said "'Cautious politician time.' I've been there."

Clinton has strong support from black voters heading into New York state's Democratic primary next week but some supporters worry that Democratic challenger Bernie Sanders has begun making inroads with them.

De Blasio defended the joke in an appearance on CNN on Monday. "It was clearly a staged event," he said " ... I think people are missing the point here."

In a statement on Monday, the mayor's office said, "Let's be clear, in an evening of satire, the only person this was meant to mock was the mayor himself - period. Certainly no one intended to offend anyone."

A spokesman for Clinton's campaign referred to the mayor's statement in response to a request for comment. A publicist for "Hamilton" did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The New York Daily News put the controversy on its front page on Tuesday with the headline "Skit for Brains."

The joke set off angry reaction on social media with commentators criticising Clinton and de Blasio, whose wife Chirlane McCray is African-American, for insensitivity.

"In what kind of twisted world does a POTUS candidate make a #CPTime joke at a high $ event "inner circle" & ppl think it's ok... #wakeup," Jenny Li, @jennyjenli, posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

"@HillaryClinton did the equivalent of kicking Blacks in their butts by participating in #CPtime 'joke,'" tweeted Anthony B., @PoliticalAnt.

SOURCE:TRT World
